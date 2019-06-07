Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

MLND stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Millendo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,128.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 6,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

