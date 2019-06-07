Minerals Technologies (MTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

MTX stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,314,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.