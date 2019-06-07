Mongodb (MDB) PT Raised to $140.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mongodb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of MDB opened at $148.91 on Thursday. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,842 shares of company stock worth $26,363,133 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,633,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after purchasing an additional 586,841 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,626,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 472,602 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

