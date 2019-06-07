Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $440,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. 2,937,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

