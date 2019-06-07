Morgan Stanley Raises Prologis (PLD) Price Target to $78.50

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.50 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.46.

PLD stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,632,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,659,000 after buying an additional 1,302,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,757,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,322,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,516,000 after buying an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,340,000 after buying an additional 1,021,517 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

