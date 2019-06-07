Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.86. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,284,719.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,278,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,412,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $2,575,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,310,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,046,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,510 shares of company stock worth $46,848,053. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/morningstar-inc-morn-position-reduced-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.