M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after purchasing an additional 674,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $165.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Farrell II sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $250,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,588.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $2,460,209. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

