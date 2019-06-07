MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 126,685 Neurotrope Inc (NTRP)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NTRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,038. Neurotrope Inc has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.93.
Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.
About Neurotrope
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
