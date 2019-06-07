Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.70 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $20.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $61.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%.

Several research firms have commented on NBRV. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

NBRV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.47. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

