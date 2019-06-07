Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 2.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,370. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 218,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,297. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.15.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

