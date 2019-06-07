National Bank Financial Boosts BRP (DOO) Price Target to C$49.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.20.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. BRP has a 12 month low of C$32.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 3.9799997 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

