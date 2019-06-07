Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Carl Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 105.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 706,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 363,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 315.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 626,531 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 13,650.9% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 54,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 42.1% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 256,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 275,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

