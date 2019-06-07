Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of TRVI opened at $9.41 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, Director Anne Vanlent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Invest A/S Lundbeckfond bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,500.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

