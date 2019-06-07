Neogen (NEOG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NEOG stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $563,133.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $415,017.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,055 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neogen by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

