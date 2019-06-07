Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 167.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896,869 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Midstream GP worth $261,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGP. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 659.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the first quarter worth $50,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGP remained flat at $$12.54 during trading hours on Friday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Antero Midstream GP Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

