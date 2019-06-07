Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 147 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

NYSE PVH opened at $87.88 on Friday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

