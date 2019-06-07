Nomura Begins Coverage on Analog Devices (ADI)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $74,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,499,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

