Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

NAO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932. Nordic American Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get Nordic American Offshore alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nordic American Offshore in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/nordic-american-offshore-nao-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-84-eps.html.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.