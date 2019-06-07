Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce $33.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.19 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $27.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $175.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $187.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.70 million, with estimates ranging from $194.08 million to $238.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 934,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,061. The firm has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.