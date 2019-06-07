Northern Trust Corp Has $480.40 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $480,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $90.23. 83,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,118. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at $36,618,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

