Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $386,638 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

