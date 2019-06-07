Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $386,638. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.