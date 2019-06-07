Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $101.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

