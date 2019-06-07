Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,850 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3,928.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,850 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-buys-3850-shares-of-charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.