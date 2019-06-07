Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:CX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-reduces-holdings-in-cemex-sab-de-cv-cx.html.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.