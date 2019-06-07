NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $572,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

