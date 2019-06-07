Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Davy Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.69 ($3.94).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 214.10 ($2.80) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.80 ($3.70). The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

