Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JUP. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.40 ($6.19).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63). Insiders purchased a total of 183,753 shares of company stock valued at $65,591,036 over the last quarter.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

