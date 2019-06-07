NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 751.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 68,075 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,122. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 358.21%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

