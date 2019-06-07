O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vitamin Shoppe were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Vitamin Shoppe stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.33 million during the quarter. Vitamin Shoppe had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitamin Shoppe Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

