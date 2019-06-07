Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $18.92 million and $3.38 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinTiger, FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00394241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.02522362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00154837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,142,348,263 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Bit-Z, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.