ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 8.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 636,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

OKE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,185. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

