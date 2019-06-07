OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 338,462 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,462 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $200,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,671 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,713,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $62.63. 297,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,533. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $162,203.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STI. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

