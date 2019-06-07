OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $124.34 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,256 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $124,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.61. 152,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $615,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $178.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

