OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $184,360 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 1,262,015 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,591,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 611,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

