Otter Tail (OTTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.31

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Otter Tail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

