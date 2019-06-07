Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $531,440.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $47,458.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at $512,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,749 shares of company stock worth $1,840,535. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

