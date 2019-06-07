Pagerduty (PD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $7,633,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

