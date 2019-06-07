Palace Capital (PCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.30 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Palace Capital stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Dove sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51), for a total value of £18,292 ($23,901.74).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

