Pan American Silver Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

