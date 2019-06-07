Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEUM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Pareteum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 105,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pareteum by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TEUM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 836,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,743. Pareteum has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

