Park-Ohio (PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Park-Ohio by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Park-Ohio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

