Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.55 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.55 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/parsons-capital-management-inc-ri-has-1-55-million-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.