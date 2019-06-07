Parsons (PSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure.

