Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 31,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $15,332,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $11,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $13,129,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 24.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,140,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 220,388 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/paul-t-johnson-sells-1000-shares-of-vocera-communications-inc-vcra-stock.html.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.