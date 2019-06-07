Pearson (PSON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $764.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 776.80 ($10.15), with a volume of 161578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 769.20 ($10.05).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 741.10 ($9.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

In other Pearson news, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total value of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

