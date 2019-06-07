Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (BLTG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:BLTG opened at GBX 148.65 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Blancco Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.90 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and a PE ratio of 42.47.

In related news, insider Frank Blin acquired 10,000 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

