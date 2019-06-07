PeepCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $369.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $148,531.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 72.6% lower against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 94,209,487,980 coins and its circulating supply is 55,009,487,980 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

