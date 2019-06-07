PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Cut by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 480,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 164,414 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 199,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.46. 184,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,817. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

