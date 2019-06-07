Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,409. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

